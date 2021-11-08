Iran Puts Conditions on the US' Return to the Nuclear Pact

Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 22:52 Hits: 0

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that for the United States to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it must meet three conditions.

"To return to the JCPOA, the United States must admit its guilt [in the collapse of the JCPOA], lift sanctions at once (...) as well as ensure that from now on no other Administration will repeat Trump's exit from the Iran nuclear deal," Khatibzadeh said in a press conference broadcast in local Iranian media.

At the same time, he recalled that, not being a member of the pact, the U.S. cannot ask for anything from other agreement members.

Also known as JCPOA, this agreement was signed in 2015 by Russia, the U.S., France, China, the U.K. and Germany (P5+1) after several years of negotiations.

The agreement limited the Iranian nuclear program from reaching its military development and in exchange, international sanctions on the country were lifted.

The Trump administration pulled the United States out of the pact in 2018 and imposed sanctions against the Persian nation under the pretext that the country continued to develop nuclear weapons.

A year after the U.S. broke the agreement, Iran began to withdraw the fulfillment of some points of the agreed nuclear commitments, in the absence of negotiations by the rest of the countries to face U.S. sanctions.

The city of Vienna has been the venue for a series of high-level negotiations to try to restore the JCPOA and lift the sanctions imposed on Iran. The sixth round of dialogue ended on June 20.

According to the U.S. National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, last October 28, the U.S. said it was willing to resume negotiations to join the JCPOA.

