Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 09:36 Hits: 5

Five members of the Germany men's soccer team are in quarantine after a player tested positive. A training session ahead of the World Cup qualifier with Liechtenstein has been canceled.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/football-germany-international-tests-positive-for-covid/a-59751496?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf