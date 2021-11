Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 02:13 Hits: 1

Poland will close a border crossing along its eastern border with Belarus after migrants on the Belarusian side attempted to break through razor-wire fencing in an escalation of a migration crisis that has alarmed the European Union.

