UN Security Council Condemns Attempt Against Iraqi PM

The UN Security Council on Monday condemned in the strongest terms Sunday's assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

In a press statement, the council members expressed their relief that the prime minister was not injured in the attack. They reiterated their support for the independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, democratic process and prosperity of Iraq.

The council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states to cooperate actively with the government of Iraq and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The council members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat, by all means, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

