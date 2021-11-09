Exclusive: Facebook unblocks &#039;#saltbae&#039; hashtag after Vietnamese minister&#039;s golden steak

Category: World Hits: 6HANOI (Reuters) - Facebook's parent company said on Tuesday it had unblocked the hashtag for celebrity chef Nusret Gokce's nickname '#saltbae', having found the tag had been blocked globally days after a video was posted online of Gokce feeding a gold-encrusted steak to a senior Vietnamese Communist Party official in London. Read full story
Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/09/exclusive-facebook-unblocks-039saltbae039-hashtag-after-vietnamese-minister039s-golden-steak