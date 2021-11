Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 08:39 Hits: 7

Lawyers said two couples gave birth to each other's babies after a fertility clinic mix-up. The couples swapped the children months later after the results of a DNA test were revealed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-couple-sues-ivf-clinic-over-wrong-baby/a-59762212?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf