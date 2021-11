Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 06:13 Hits: 7

The first international visitors arrived in the US on Monday after the Biden administration lifted a more than 18-month ban on non-US citizens travelling from 33 countries, including neighbours Mexico and Canada as well as China, India and much of Europe. FRANCE 24’s Jessica Le Masurier reports from New York City’s JFK airport.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211109-scenes-of-joy-at-us-airports-as-borders-reopen-to-international-visitors