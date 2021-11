Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 08:36 Hits: 7

At least 26 children aged between five and six burnt to death on Monday when their straw and wood classrooms caught fire in southern Niger, seven months after a similar tragedy in the capital Niamey.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211109-niger-in-mourning-after-deadly-fire-destroys-straw-hut-classrooms