Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 08:00 Hits: 5

A new method created by a team of Stanford University researchers allows a patient to type with record-breaking speed using only his brain. Brain-computer interface technology has gained public attention after Elon Musk’s Neuralink released video of a monkey playing video games with its mind. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/11/09/from-brain-to-screen-a-scientist-is-ready-to-directly-turn-what-you-think-into-words