Anti-vaxx Chronicles: A special kind of a-hole

Facebook is a menace. COVID-19 is a menace. Conservatism is a cesspool. Together, those three ingredients have created a toxic stew of malevolent death and devastation. We can talk about all those things in the abstract, look at the numbers and statistics, and catch the occasional whiff of seditionist right-wing rhetoric. But I hadn’t really fully understood just how horrifying that combination of right-wing extremism, Facebook, and a killer virus was until I became a regular at the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. This series will document some of those stories, so we are aware of what the other side is doing to our country.

Today’s cautionary tale comes out of Montana.

We can skip all the right-wing b.s. with this one. It was all, “George Soros this, Bill Gates that.” The usual crackpot conspiracy bullshit. So let’s get right to it.

Mid-August. Wife is pissed that they aren’t giving husband ivermectin and hydroxycloroquine, of course.

Husband is critically ill in the hospital, so what better time to reiterate one’s allegiance to nuttiness than by updating her profile picture with an anti-vaccination picture?

Husband came home after a serious bout in the hospital. But, as noted in this series time and time again, survival doesn’t mean “everything goes back to normal.” Long-haul COVID is a real thing, with myriad lingering health issues that might never resolve.

Wife wants to blame the hospital for isolating her husband, but he had a deadly virus that could continue infecting and spreading to others. And since wife here is against vaccine passports, the last thing any hospital needs is unvaccinated people walking around near all sorts of medically compromised patients (not to mention her own risk in that environment). But instead of acknowledging the peril of the situation, she wants to roll her eyes at an eminently sensible policy.

He lost 50 lbs. and “atrophied … his mind” because he carried a deadly virus that attacked the ability of his lungs to deliver life-sustaining oxygen to his muscles and brain. The virus didn’t care that he’d never been hospitalized. The virus didn’t care that he likely walked around bragging about his “immune system” as though it was something he could personally control.

Yes, COVID can spare you serious damage, or it can utterly wreck you, and no one knows beforehand which one it’ll be.

Imagine being sick, possibly dying in the hospital, and you use what little energy you can muster to flip Dr. Anthony Fauci the bird. The guy whose one sin was to contradict their Dear Leader on national television as he frantically fought to save as many lives as possible.

These assholes sit here and complain about “evil” Fauci, flip him the bird from the ICU, plugged into god knows how many devices, when his advice would’ve spared him this “storm” (her words). All because they need someone to blame who isn’t Donald Trump for the disastrous national response during the pandemic’s first year.

Her god didn’t save her husband; it was the medical, scientific, and government establishments she accuses of “corruption” and of “trying to control and destroy this country.” On the other hand, if her god is all-powerful, it was her god that sent that virus and left her husband damaged, both physically and cognitively.

And, look: Some racism to cap the story. How heartwarming. Not surprising, given that this is the guy who was on what could’ve been his deathbed, and he courageously mustered what little energy he had to hate on someone—all for the crime of trying to keep him from being in that hospital bed. All the while, his wife hates on the hospital that saved his life.

Congratulations, this racist asshole survived the virus. Good luck with his reduced earning abilities. Guess who’s going to be picking up that tab? Us taxpayers. Hospital bills? There’s likely a medical bankruptcy in the future, and again, everyone else picks up the tab. All the while they’ll rail about their “freedom” and hate on the government while we pick up the tab.

p.s. He can still get COVID, and in his weakened state, that would be the last time. And yet zero awareness of their critical need to protect themselves and vaccinate. Zero. All because Fauci told them to take COVID seriously or it would hurt them or their families, and then they didn’t listen to Fauci and COVID hurt them and their family. Personal responsibility sucks, so it’s easier to yell, “Fuck Fauci!”

