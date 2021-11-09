The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Big Bird, CRT, video games, and porn battle it out in newest Republican culture wars

Category: World Hits: 4

In the news today: As Ted Cruz grouses that teaching children about vaccination amounts to "propaganda," fellow Senate seditionist Josh Hawley says he'll be adopting "masculinity" as his new central political theme. As Democratic strategist James Carville gets hammered for another tired take on "wokeness," the people trying to sell "wokeness" as a danger are racist conservative billionaires who've devoted themselves to stoking similar panics for decades now. Meanwhile, the Biden White House walks back a prior Biden statement suggesting Biden was rejecting compensation for refugee families caught in Trump's intentionally cruel separation policies.

Today's been a weird, weird day. There may be something in the punch.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

White House clarifies Biden 'perfectly comfortable' with settlements for separated families

Josh Hawley thinks he can make telling his base to stop watching porn a major political campaign

Big Bird is just the latest piece of children's culture to trigger Republicans

James Carville's rebuke of 'wokeness' is nothing more than a rebuke of Blackness

Guess what, Karen? CRT is a straw man backed by GOP billionaires who don't even care about the issue

Community Spotlight:

LGBTQ Literature: A transgender prophet in revolutionary-era America

Also trending from the community:

NY Times: COVID is Getting Even Redder

Atlanta D.A. empaneling special grand jury to investigate Trump attempt to steal Georgia

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2063081

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version