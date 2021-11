Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 18:17 Hits: 3

Mikheil Saakashvili's partner said he has been transferred to "the most dangerous place for his life." He has been on hunger strike since his arrest upon returning from exile on October 1.

