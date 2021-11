Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 18:58 Hits: 3

Coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations are on the rise again. Many countries are going through their fourth wave, but a select few are bucking the negative trend. A look at who is doing better and why.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/these-eu-countries-have-managed-to-keep-covid-numbers-down/a-59758896?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf