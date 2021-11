Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 10:17 Hits: 0

Health facilities in parts of Afghanistan have shut down and in the capital, Kabul, hospitals are functioning without electricity or water supply as the country suffers a humanitarian crisis following the Taliban takeover and suspension of international aid. FRANCE 24 reports from Kabul.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211108-afghanistan-s-health-system-on-the-brink-as-taliban-confront-a-difficult-winter