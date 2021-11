Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 10:59 Hits: 0

Daniel Ortega won a fourth consecutive presidential term Monday in elections denounced by the US as a "sham", with the long-term Nicaraguan leader deriding his opponents – most of them jailed or in exile – as "terrorists".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211108-nicaragua-s-ortega-wins-fourth-term-in-election-slammed-as-pantomime