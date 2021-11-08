'Never again': The death of a pregnant woman reignites pro-choice movement in Poland

Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 11:17 Hits: 0

Polish people held silent, candlelit vigils in the streets of Warsaw, Krakow and Gdansk on November 1, 2021 in honor of Izabela, a 30-year-old woman who died on September 22 in a hospital in southern Poland due to complications with her pregnancy that doctors chose not to terminate. The lawyer for Izabela’s family and several women’s rights organisations say that she is the first known victim of strict anti-abortion legislation put into effect earlier this year.

