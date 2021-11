Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 13:29 Hits: 0

French Catholic bishops agreed Monday to sell part of the Church's extensive real estate holdings to compensate the thousands of victims of child sex abuse at the hands of clergy.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211108-french-catholic-church-says-will-use-own-assets-to-compensate-sex-abuse-victims