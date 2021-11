Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 16:39 Hits: 0

Georgia's jailed ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for weeks, was moved Monday to a prison hospital, officials said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211108-georgia-s-ex-president-saakashvili-moved-to-prison-hospital-amid-hunger-strike