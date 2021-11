Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 18:14 Hits: 3

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Access in Ethiopia to social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram has been restricted after the content of high school exams was leaked online, internet watchdog NetBlocks said on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/09/social-media-access-disrupted-in-ethiopia-netblocks-says