Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 19:29 Hits: 3

PRISTINA (Reuters) - North Macedonia's opposition parties led by the centre-right VMRO-DPMNE filed a no-confidence motion on Monday to bring down the government of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who resigned last week but wants his Socialist-led alliance to remain in office. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/09/nmacedonia039s-opposition-parties-file-no-confidence-motion-against-government