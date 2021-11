Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 19:47 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said it is deeply concerned about the deteriorating health of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who last year was sentenced to four years in prison over her reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/09/us-concerned-about-health-of-detained-chinese-citizen-journalist--state-dept