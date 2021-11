Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 10:24 Hits: 0

As the pandemic subsides, the vision of a new era that would emphasize sustainability and equity has faded, and the global economy seems to be returning to business as usual. But planetary health, which includes our own, requires that we realize just such a vision.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/planetary-health-requires-new-economy-by-renzo-guinto-2021-11