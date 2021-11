Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 15:56 Hits: 1

Critics have long accused China of using foreign aid to advance its geopolitical goals, rather than to help the world’s poor. But recent studies suggest that Chinese development assistance is a rare example of aid that systematically and meaningfully benefits recipient countries.

