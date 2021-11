Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 08:36 Hits: 11

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday that the United States should provide guarantees that Washington will not abandon again Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, if talks to revive the agreement succeed. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/08/iran-wants-us-assurances-it-will-never-abandon-nuclear-deal-if-revived