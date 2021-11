Category: World Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 08:27 Hits: 17

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is ranked 10th in the world with 77% of its population fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times vaccination tracker, surpassing countries such as Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Read full story

