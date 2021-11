Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 10:22 Hits: 8

The first solar thermal power plant in South America hopes to reduce reliance on fossil fuels while maintaining jobs for the coal industry's workers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/solar-technology-heralds-greener-future-in-chile/a-59683214?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf