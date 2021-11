Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 10:54 Hits: 8

On the face of it, Chinese property developers' debts appear big enough to crash the national economy. But several factors could limit the real estate downturn and the threat of global financial contagion.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-china-s-property-crash-isn-t-a-new-lehman-moment/a-59716702?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf