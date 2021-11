Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 21:26 Hits: 11

The Sea-Eye 4 rescued more than 800 people from the central Mediterranean this week — including 200 minors and five pregnant women. The overcrowded ship was stuck at sea for days before getting permission to dock.

