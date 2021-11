Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 20:39 Hits: 7

Daria Kasatkina and Liudmila Samsonova led Russia to victory in the maiden Billie Jean King Cup after winning their singles matches against Switzerland in Prague on Saturday.

