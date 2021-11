Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 11:11 Hits: 4

Coastal erosion is tipped to be on the agenda at the COP26 climate conference on Monday. In Europe sea levels could reach 37cm by 2080, causing land loss that threatens infrastructure, livelihoods and heritage sites.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211107-coastal-erosion-the-climate-challenge-wearing-away-at-europe-s-shores