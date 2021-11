Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 12:48 Hits: 4

Tens of thousands of Ethiopians rallied in Addis Ababa on Sunday in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government as federal troops fight rebellious forces who are threatening to march on the city.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211107-tens-of-thousands-rally-in-ethiopia-to-support-govt-campaign-against-rebels-denounce-us