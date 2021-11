Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 15:47 Hits: 8

Sudanese security forces on Sunday fired tear gas at multiple anti-coup rallies, with protesters in several cities joining a call for two-days of civil disobedience against last month's military takeover.

