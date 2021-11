Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 15:41 Hits: 8

MELAKA (Bernama): Umno has never had any intention to harass or threaten PAS not to join forces with Bersatu, as each political party is free to execute its own policies and plans, says Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Read full story

