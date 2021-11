Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 21:17 Hits: 8

TIJUANA (Reuters) - Emboldened by news that the United States and Mexico will reopen shared land-border crossings, hundreds of migrants have arrived at Mexican border cities like Tijuana, hoping the reset will make it easier to cross and seek U.S. asylum. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/08/spurred-by-reopening-more-migrants-head-for-us-mexico-border