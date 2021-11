Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 13:59 Hits: 1

Recent carbon-neutrality pledges may seem ambitious, but merely serve to promote a new set of false climate solutions under a different guise. Such pledges may persuade many people, but the climate isn’t buying it.

