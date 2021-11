Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 16:55 Hits: 1

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of global value chains for the world economy, as well as for low- and middle-income countries' growth prospects. But the crisis has also highlighted the role GVCs can play in accelerating the net-zero transition.

