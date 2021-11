Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 09:34 Hits: 9

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an attack by an armed drone on his residence on November 7 amid escalating tensions over the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month's parliamentary election results.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iraq-drone-attack-iran/31549714.html