Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 09:54 Hits: 12

KLANG: Six men have been detained to assist with investigations into the murder of a moneylender on Saturday (Nov 6). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/07/six-men-arrested-in-connection-of-moneylenders-murder