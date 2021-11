Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 08:38 Hits: 14

The Iranian military has launched yearly exercises aimed at "responding to aggression." The war games come as Iranian negotiators are set to meet EU and US representatives at the end of the month for nuclear deal talks.

