Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 07:56 Hits: 11

Nicaraguans vote on Sunday in a presidential election marked by longtime President Daniel Ortega’s ruthless campaign to extend his tight grip on power by jailing critics in a contest the United States has dismissed as a sham.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211107-nicaragua-s-ortega-seeks-fourth-consecutive-term-in-sham-presidential-election