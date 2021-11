Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 08:52 Hits: 13

DUBAI (Reuters) - The ruler of Abu Dhabi issued a new law on Sunday governing personal status matters for non-Muslims in the emirate, which includes an article on civil marriage, state news agency WAM said. Read full story

