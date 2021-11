Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 05:13 Hits: 0

KOTA KINABALU: A 10-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he was last seen attacked by a crocodile in Lahad Datu on Saturday (Nov 6) morning. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/07/10-year-old-found-dead-a-day-after-going-missing-after-croc-attack