KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has written to his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong seeking leniency in the case of a Malaysian scheduled to be hanged for drug trafficking, it was learned on Sunday (Nov 7). Read full story

