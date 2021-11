Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 16:26 Hits: 1

Portugal's majority-center-left parliament has approved a revised bill permitting doctor-assisted suicide. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa still needs to sign the bill into law, and he is known to have reservations.

