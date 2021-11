Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 15:42 Hits: 5

The room containing three beds and one window was excavated in a villa buried by the 79 A.D. volcanic eruption. Officials say it offers "a very rare insight into the daily life of slaves" in the ancient city.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-archaeologists-discover-slave-room-at-pompeii/a-59741627?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf