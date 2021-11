Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 08:46 Hits: 2

Barcelona confirmed the return of Xavi Hernandez as coach on Saturday, with the legendary midfielder facing an immense challenge to restore the fallen Spanish giants to their former glory.

