The BBL surgery 'that only the Kardashians could have' becomes dangerous TikTok trend Driven by social media trends, the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) has become the world’s fastest growing cosmetic surgery, despite mounting concerns over the procedure’s high mortality rate. The operation involves removing fat from various parts of the body and then injecting it into the buttocks. It’s the procedure du jour for celebrities and influencers, who have been using platforms like TikTok and Instagram to promote their "sticky-outy" bottoms and post images of them before and after surgery.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20211105-brazilian-butt-lift-tiktok-surgery-trend

