Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 14:42 Hits: 5

KOTA BHARU (Bernama): The level of people’s compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) which is still lacking and not reporting self-test results through the MySejahtera mobile application have been cited as among the causes of the rising Covid-19 cases in Kelantan. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/06/khairy-poor-sop-compliance-among-reasons-behind-rise-in-covid-19-cases-in-kelantan