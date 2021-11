Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 20:32 Hits: 1

Severe flash flooding caused by heavy rains following unseasonably warm weather has hit much of Bosnia. Power was knocked out in the capital, and a key oxygen facility for COVID-19 patients had to be evacuated.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/flash-flooding-wreaks-havoc-in-bosnia/a-59737920?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf