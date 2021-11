Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 07:42 Hits: 6

Around 50,000 people were attending the Astroworld Festival when some of the crowd rushed the stage. Authorities say several people have been injured and killed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/houston-8-killed-in-stampede-at-music-festival/a-59739659?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf